Bangor walk to end Alzheimers raises thousands of dollars

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After the pandemic canceled the annual Eastern Maine-Bangor walk to end Alzheimer’s last year, a little rain wasn’t going to stop things this time around.

“We’re going to bring our umbrella, we’re going to smile, and we’re going to walk to try and raise awareness,” said Susan Vittum, a participant in Saturday’s walk.

More than 300 people registered for this year’s walk, helping the Alzheimer’s Association meet its $70,000 goal.

According to the U.S. C.D.C., Alzheimer’s Disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the country.

Many at the walk were there to remember a loved one.

“I’m walking in memory of my grandparents, Peg and Wayne Byrne, who both passed away with Alzheimer’s a number of years ago,” said John Byrne, a local sponsor.

“We have personally been affected by Alzheimer’s with the loss of my mother-in-law three years ago to this devastating disease,” said Vittum.

The Promise Garden Ceremony before the walk was a symbol of how many people are affected by Alzheimer’s.

The different colored flowers indicated people who currently have, are caring for, or are remembering someone who passed away from the disease.

Then, it was time to hit the pavement.

Although the walk took less than an hour, the spirit of the event never ends.

“Everybody at home watching this, if you could find it in your hearts to donate a little bit. Every little bit counts, we’re really searching desperately for a cure,” said Vittum.

