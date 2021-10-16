Rain and wind speeds will increase tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system is approaching our west today. A warm front associated with the low will move through the state and bring scattered showers through the day. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as well. Conditions will be a little breezy with southeast winds gusting to 25 mph. A cold front will follow tonight. Heavier rain is expected overnight and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible. Winds will increase and could gust over 30 mph, especially along the coast.

Rain will taper off Sunday morning as the cold front exits the state. Anywhere from 0.5″-1.5″ of rain is possible through Sunday. Skies will begin to clear into the afternoon. A few showers are possible on Monday as the low pressure sits to our northwest.

Temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend but cool to near normal this week. Another low pressure system will approach the Northeast later this week and bring rain chances to the state by Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs 60-65°. Breezy, with southeast wind 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Lows 47-57°. SSW wind 10-20 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 54-65°. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs 48-58°. West wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 47-57°. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 50-60°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.