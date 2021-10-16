One woman is dead after an apartment fire in Jay

JAY, Maine (WABI) - One woman is dead after an apartment fire Friday night in Jay.

67-year-old Joan Jackson first reported the fire to authorities at the Jay Elderly Apartments on Lavoie Street around 10 p.m.

By the time emergency crews could respond, Jackson was found dead at the scene.

Officials say the fire was caused by Jackson smoking while using oxygen.

She was also restricted to a wheel chair.

Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate.

