Maine CDC reports 546 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, two more residents from Penobscot County have died with coronavirus.

Total deaths in Penobscot County reached 172.

The Maine CDC is reporting 546 new cases of COVID-19.

66.42% of Maines population is now fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 4,700 new doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered.

2,669 of those are booster shots.

Penobscot County is showing 126 new cases.

64 in Somerset. 29 in Kennebec.

The Maine CDC says there are eight cases where the county origin is unknown.

As of Saturday morning, 166 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

60 patients are in critical care.

31 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.