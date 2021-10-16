First Afghan evacuee arrives in Maine, Catholic Charities says

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Catholic Charities of Maine announced on Friday that the first Afghan evacuee has arrived in the state.

The person, who has family ties in Maine, arrived Thursday as part of the federal government’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program.

Catholic Charities said it expects three additional families, totaling 11 people, to arrive in Maine in the coming week. All three families have family ties in Cumberland County.

“A lot of the people who have family ties are able to stay with their families temporarily here. You know, they have been separated sometimes for decades. They want to be together. And for family members – maybe it’s a larger family, they don’t have space, we will arrange temporary housing,” Catholic Charities Maine Director of Refugee & Immigration Service Hannah DeAngelis said. Catholic Charities will help them resettle in Maine and provide services such as housing, education and employment support.

“Because all these people can work right away, we’re hoping we’ll just support people in getting jobs as soon as possible,” DeAngelis said.

Each Afghan fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and brought to a U.S. military base will have a permit to work and receive a federal government stipend.

“They get $975 one time, each person, from the U.S. government, and that money is intended to cover initial housing. So, things like a deposit on an apartment,” DeAngelis said.

She said the Afghans will still face adjusting to English and American culture.

“Maine is in a lot of ways a really small town. These could be folks used to living in enormous cities, used to living in different climates. There’s a lot of shifts folks have to make on top of things like learning the language, finding a new job, learning what schools are like in the U.S,” DeAngelis said.

Catholic Charities said as many as 100 people who have fled Afghanistan are expected to come to Maine and resettle here before the end of March 2022.

