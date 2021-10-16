1 person recovering after Embden house explosion

EMBDEN, Maine (WABI) - One person is recovering Saturday after being seriously injured after an explosion at a log home in Embden.

These are the first images of the house itself that have been released by Maine State Police.

Officials say shortly before 3 p.m. Friday , the home on Bert Berry Road exploded.

The home owner, an adult woman, called 911 to report the explosion and then drove to the Solon Fire Department for help.

She is being treated for serious injuries and burns.

The home owner was later taken to a Portland hospital by LifeFlight.

A total of 15 area fire departments responded to the scene.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate.

