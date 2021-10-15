Waterville Public Library offer story walk for families

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Public Library is hoping to offer you and your kids a new way to fall in love with reading.

Starting next Saturday, you can read each page of the children’s book “Daniel Finds a Poem” while strolling along the North Street Community Connector Trail.

They call it a story walk.

There are 18 stands along this half mile of paved trail way, each showing the next page of the book.

You and your kids can take a lovely nature walk while following along with the story.

”Getting excited about reading, making it so fun they want to do more. And also on the other hand, getting children who like reading but don’t like movement, don’t like to be outside. Pulling them outside and helping them interact with nature,” said Liz Davis of the Waterville Public Library.

The library hopes to continue doing story walks and change out the book with a new one every few months.

