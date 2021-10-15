Advertisement

WATCH: Bear investigates swing on trail camera in Milford

Courtesy Maine Wildlife Trail Videos
Courtesy Maine Wildlife Trail Videos(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - A popular YouTube channel featuring game trail videos from Penobscot County is giving the world a glimpse of fall in Maine.

We first told you about Maine Wildlife Trail Videos a few months ago. Milford’s Scott Hayden created the channel to fill time and help others relax during quarantine.

It turned into a way to honor and grieve his mother, Joan, who passed away from COVID-19 last year.

One of Hayden’s most popular videos was of a young bear who found a swing in his yard.

The little bear isn’t so little any more! It is, however, still very curious about that swing.

Hayden believes the bear was orphaned a while back, but as you can see, it appears to be doing well.

If you’d like to see more of Hayden’s videos, check out Maine Wildlife Trail Videos on YouTube.

