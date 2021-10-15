Verona Island receiving money from U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to upgrade wastewater collection system

VERONA ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Verona Island is receiving just over a million dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to upgrade its wastewater collection system.

The town’s system was built in 1985 and consists of about 5,100 feet of sewer pipe and two pump stations.

The grant is part of a $272-million project to improve rural water infrastructure for more than a quarter of a million people living in rural communities across the country.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.