University of Maine holds eighth annual March Against Domestic Violence

UMaine March Against Domestic Violence
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) -UMaine students and staff took a stand against domestic abuse today.

It was the eighth annual March Against Domestic Violence.

The event is intended to raise awareness for victims of domestic abuse and spark discussions.

Students from UMaine Athletics, the Maine Business School Corps, and other groups attended.

There was also a bake sale in support of Partners for Peace.

”We love to help support them financially because they do so much for people in this area especially women and children, helping get them out of those uncomfortable, not safe situations.” says Kathryn Kane, President of the UMaine MBS Corps.

“The Umaine business school has been incredibly supportive, so have UMaine Athletics, Title 9. Every year they come together and they plan this incredible event and there’s lot’s of students around and they come to show their support for survivors of domestic violence.” says Kasey Faulkingham, Director of Development and Engagement Partners for Peace.

If you or someone you know is concerned about a domestic violence situation, you can call the Partners for Peace 24-hour hotline. That number is 1-800-863-9909.

