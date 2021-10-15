Advertisement

UMaine System students nearing deadline for vaccination policy compliance

471 students are just one day away from being withdrawn from their courses without a refund.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Time is running out for University of Maine System students to comply with the school’s vaccination and testing requirements.

When the University System announced on October 1 that all students had to upload proof of vaccination or request an exemption, 1,100 students faced withdrawal. More than 600 of those students have since complied.

Students given exemptions must be tested weekly.

Students who did not comply face withdrawal by the end of the month, without a refund.

More than 24,000 students in the UMaine System have verified their vaccination.

Less than one percent of UMaine System COVID tests in the last 14 days were positive.

