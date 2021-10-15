Advertisement

Still time to qualify for child tax credit

Through the American Rescue Plan, most families can qualify for up to $300 per child a month.
KY3
KY3
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - You could have unclaimed money through the Child Tax Credit.

The next payment is due to families today, but the next deadline is November 15th.

Janet Smith with New Ventures Maine says nearly all Maine families qualify for the credit, but they fear some households that don’t typically file taxes may not know this extra money is for them.

”People are low income, maybe they’re not working, maybe they are very low wage and they don’t have to file because if you have a certain threshold of income, you don’t have to file. So, when they see the word tax credit, they think, oh, that’s for those people that file taxes, and this year, it has been expanded to all households that have children,” Smith said.

Even grandparents or caregivers that care for children more than six months of the year can qualify for the credit as well.

You can visit getctc.org until November 15th to claim the money.

You can also call the following phone numbers for assistance:

Capital Area CA$H: (207) 621-3430

Wabanaki CA$H: (207) 866-6546

Western Maine CA$H: (207) 778-7945

Non-English speakers can call ProsperityME: (207) 797-7890.

