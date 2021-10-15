Periods Of Rain & Strong Winds For The Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will remain pretty uniform across the region tonight. A few spotty showers and areas of fog are once again expected this evening and lows will stay in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Low pressure moves into the Great Lakes. It will be this low that will bring us the chance of rain & stronger winds for the weekend. A warm front ahead of the low will move through late Friday night into early Saturday. This front will bring the chance of showers for Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, conditions will dry up, it will still be cloudy and highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will also shift out of the south and will start to pick up with gusts near 25 mph.

Cold front will move into the parts of western Maine after 8 PM. This will bring rain to the west which will arrive in central & eastern Maine after midnight. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will occur and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall totals for most will average around an inch, but there will be some locations that will see slightly more or even less. As the cold front passes, winds will also increase. Strongest winds expect into the early morning hours on Sunday and gusts to top out over 30 mph. Once the front clears, rain will come to an end, skies will clear a bit & winds will die down. Still breezy on Sunday with gusts around 20 mph. Highs on Sunday expected to be in the 50s & 60s.

Periods of moderate to heavy rain possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most locations will average around 1". (WABI)

As a cold front moves through Saturday evening, southerly winds will increase and some gusts could top out over 30 mph. Winds will die down through Sunday. (WABI)

Early next week, it will be much cooler with highs only expected to be in the 50s. A few wrap around showers will be possible and some spots in the mountains could be cold enough to even see a few flakes.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with some showers and areas of fog. Lows will drop into the 40s & 50s with a SSE wind around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A few morning showers followed by overcast skies. Highs will be in the 50s & 60s. Another round of rain arrives Saturday evening. Will be breezy with southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Periods of rain in the morning then drying up. Mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. WNW winds gusting near 20 mph. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. A few spotty showers possible. A cooler day with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two possible. A cooler day with highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

