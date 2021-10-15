Officials trying to determine what caused a fire at Old Town paper mill

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Fire broke out at the paper mill in Old Town early Friday morning.

According to the fire chief, the call came in around 3:30 a.m.

It appears wood chips on 400 feet of conveyer belt caught fire.

The chief says there was also fire in the hopper of the mill.

It took fire fighters about three hours to contain the flames.

We will have more details when it becomes available.

