Multiple crews respond to report of fire, explosion in Embden
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EMBDEN, Maine (WABI) - Crews from several towns in Somerset County are responding to a report of a fire and explosion in Embden.
The Somerset County Dispatch log says the call to Bert Berry Road came in about 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The log says emergency responders and firefighters from Anson, Starks, New Portland, Skowhegan, Norridgewock, Athens, Bingham and Solon are all being dispatched to the scene.
TV5 has a crew on the way, too, and will bring you more information as we can.
