Multiple crews respond to report of fire, explosion in Embden

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT
EMBDEN, Maine (WABI) - Crews from several towns in Somerset County are responding to a report of a fire and explosion in Embden.

The Somerset County Dispatch log says the call to Bert Berry Road came in about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The log says emergency responders and firefighters from Anson, Starks, New Portland, Skowhegan, Norridgewock, Athens, Bingham and Solon are all being dispatched to the scene.

TV5 has a crew on the way, too, and will bring you more information as we can.

