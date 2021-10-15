Multiple crews respond to report of fire, explosion in Embden

EMBDEN, Maine (WABI) - Crews from several towns in Somerset County are responding to a report of a fire and explosion in Embden.

The Somerset County Dispatch log says the call to Bert Berry Road came in about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The log says emergency responders and firefighters from Anson, Starks, New Portland, Skowhegan, Norridgewock, Athens, Bingham and Solon are all being dispatched to the scene.

TV5 has a crew on the way, too, and will bring you more information as we can.

