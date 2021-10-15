Mainers earning less than $75,000 will soon get $300 ‘hazard pay’

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Starting November 1st, many Mainers will start to see $300 checks show up in the mail.

It’s part of the $8.5 billion state budget agreement voted on in June.

Mainers making less than $75,000 per year or joint filers making less than $150,000 dollars will get the one time hazard payments.

Senate President Troy Jackson says he wishes it could be more, but this is a small way to say thank you to everyone who has worked throughout the pandemic.

”I don’t think any of us can do enough for how much we appreciate the hard work that the people had to do and still have to do right now. The legislature is trying to do something meaningful and give back to people,” Jackson said.

Jackson encourages folks to reach out to their local lawmaker if they have any questions.

