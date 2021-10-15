Maine Team Hope Walk aims to raise money, awareness for Huntington’s Disease Sunday

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - People will gather in Ellsworth this weekend hoping to take a step closer to improving the lives of folks affected by Huntington’s disease.

The Maine Affiliate for The Huntington’s Disease Society of America will be hosting the Maine Team Hope Walk Sunday.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S.

As always, the Team Hope walk aims to raise money and awareness but also serves another purpose.

”It’s also something that brings people together. That’s a major part of it. Not only physically at the walk site, but in a larger community, it’s a huge boost. With all the work, when the day is done, it’s worth every single bit.”

Team Hope Maine is asking that anyone interested in walking register online before the event.

To register and for more information about Sunday’s Team Hope Walk, visit their website.

