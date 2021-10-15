Advertisement

Maine Team Hope Walk aims to raise money, awareness for Huntington’s Disease Sunday

The Maine Affiliate for The Huntington’s Disease Society of America will be hosting the Maine Team Hope Walk Sunday.
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - People will gather in Ellsworth this weekend hoping to take a step closer to improving the lives of folks affected by Huntington’s disease.

The Maine Affiliate for The Huntington’s Disease Society of America will be hosting the Maine Team Hope Walk Sunday.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S.

As always, the Team Hope walk aims to raise money and awareness but also serves another purpose.

”It’s also something that brings people together. That’s a major part of it. Not only physically at the walk site, but in a larger community, it’s a huge boost. With all the work, when the day is done, it’s worth every single bit.”

Team Hope Maine is asking that anyone interested in walking register online before the event.

To register and for more information about Sunday’s Team Hope Walk, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
919 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths
Eastern Maine Medical Center
NLH: Most vaccinated hospitalized COVID-19 patients have comorbidities
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
808 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
He now faces multiple charges including escape, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Orland man faces felony charge after stealing Holden police cruiser
Colonial Health Care
Colonial Healthcare in Lincoln to begin closing long-term nursing care services in 60 of 86 beds

Latest News

Verona Island receiving just over a million dollars from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to...
Verona Island receiving money from U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to upgrade wastewater collection system
Eddington girl has been the buzz of the beekeeping community in the state for the last three...
9-year-old beekeeper from Eddington displays guts, persistence, and curiosity
UMaine System students nearing deadline for vaccination policy compliance
UMaine System students nearing deadline for vaccination policy compliance
Police Lights
Four arrested in Fairfield after police find drugs, and what appeared to be homemade explosive device at a house