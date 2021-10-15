Advertisement

Maine State Trooper who died in 1994, last in line to be honored with re-named state roadway

Trooper Jeff Parola was 27-years-old when he was killed in a crash while responding to call in...
Trooper Jeff Parola was 27-years-old when he was killed in a crash while responding to call in November of 1994.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIDNEYT, Maine (WABI) - A section of Route 104 in Sidney is now named in honor of a Maine State Police Trooper who died in the line of duty.

Trooper Jeff Parola was 27-years-old when he was killed in a crash while responding to call in November of 1994.

Friday, his family and his brothers and sisters of the Maine State Police were on site to unveil a sign that marks the roadway that now carries his name.

This is the 12th and final renaming ceremony.

The state has now renamed stretches of state roadways for the 12 Maine State Troopers who have died in the line of duty.

Trooper Parola’s parents and 96-year-old grandmother were at the ceremony.

”It’s just a special time to be able to reconnect with people. My son loved the state police, and he died doing what he really wanted to do. It’s really special to be with these people that feel the same way about what they’re doing,” said John Parolla, Jeff’s father.

For 19 years, the Jeff Parola Foundation, started by his parents, donated more than $200,000 to law enforcement across Maine.

