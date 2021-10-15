Advertisement

Maine Lobstermen’s Association files brief in support of motion filed against U.S. Secretary of Commerce to block closure of Maine lobster fishing grounds

The seasonal closure, scheduled to go into effect next week, will bar lobster fishing in 967 square miles off the coast of Maine.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Lobstermen’s Association has filed a brief in support of a motion filed against the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to block the impending closure of Maine lobster fishing grounds by the National Marine Fisheries Service.

The seasonal closure, scheduled to go into effect next week, will bar lobster fishing in 967 square miles off the coast of Maine.

It’s part of a ten year federal plan to protect right whales.

The executive director of the M-L-A says the closure will do nothing to protect right whales, but it will cause financial harm to Maine lobstermen and the Maine economy.

The announcement comes only a few weeks after the M-L-A filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and the Marine Fisheries Service challenging the federal plan they say would downsize and all but eliminate the lobster fishery in Maine.

