Maine Children’s Home accepting applications for Christmas Program, asking for donations

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Christmas is still a few months away, but staff at Maine Children’s Home in Waterville say it’s never too early to start thinking about supporting families and children through the holiday season.

”We’ve been offering the Christmas Program in the Greater Waterville Community for over 60 years.” says Executive Director Rick Dorian.

The Maine Children’s Home in Waterville has been preparing all year for the annual push to help at least 1500 kids.

“Our goal this year is to make sure that we are serving Maine children with a warm winter.” says Christmas Program Coordinator Amanda Simmons.

“We make sure every child gets two hats, two scarves, and two sets of mittens.” says Rick. “One to wear and one to dry while you’re out playing.”

Applications for low-income families opened October 4th and will stay open as long as there is enough inventory.

“It may seem like we have a lot of things, but we essentially have to fill and empty our building at least a couple of times to meet all the needs for at least 1500 kids.” says Rick.

The program is also intended to bring joy and happiness with gifts based on the child’s interests.

“Our wonderful volunteers really take time to sort through all that to make sure...what do we have in our inventory? What can we do to pack a box that’s really designed for each child?” says Rick.

Staff say they also take the opportunity to provide information about other resources that families may need.

“Do they know about our counseling program, the teen parent education program, some of the training resources that we offer?” asks Rick.

They’re asking for donations to help meet the need.

“We have giving trees out at different businesses.” says Amanda. “A lot of banks will host those for us but also some small businesses, too. Or they can visit our website, mainechildrenshome.org, and we have an urgent need list that we have. We update that weekly.”

“We can’t do our work without literally thousands of people that step up in some ways.” says Rick.

“A lot of families aren’t sure where to turn, what resources they have, so we’re here to help.” says Amanda.

