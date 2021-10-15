Groundbreaking held for what will be Maine’s tallest building

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An official groundbreaking was held Thursday for what will be Maine’s tallest building.

It is located on the corner of Federal and Temple streets in Portland.

It will be 190-feet tall when completed and will have retails space on the first floor and will include more than 250 apartments.

“In the last 18 months, we’ve seen rapid in-migration to Portland, some of it’s driven by COVID, people coming from mostly bigger cities, seeking higher quality of life in Portland and bringing their jobs with them,” said Jonathan Culley, of Redfern Properties.

Construction on the building is expected to be completed in 2023.

