Dexter Regional High School students and teachers caring for family of bunnies

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Bunnies are taking over Dexter Regional High School - sort of.

A family of domestic bunnies was discovered outside the school last week.

It’s unclear how they got there, but its believed that a man in the neighborhood does have some free range rabbits.

Therefore, the bunnies are multiplying!

Some of the bunnies have been placed into homes, while some are still on the loose.

Staff have placed cages near a building behind the school.

Students in the special education program are taking good care of the bunnies, giving them water and placing carrots and lettuce in the cages.

Some teachers have fallen in love with the creatures.

One, took one home to his wife and his six-year-old stepson, Jameson.

“He just absolutely loved it. He’s taking care of it like we expected him to. He’s petting it everyday and holding it everyday,” said Brian Salsbury, special education teacher at Dexter Regional High School.

“Friday we had a teacher workshop day and several teachers were down getting bunny snuggles in. It’s a feel good thing versus all that we’ve been through in the last year and a half,” said Kelly Tobin, special education teacher at Dexter Regional High School.

Teachers say they’re happy to know some of the bunnies have found forever homes.

It’s unclear as to how many bunnies are still on the loose, but according to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, the average litter size for rabbits is five.

However, mothers may give birth to as few as one or as many as 12!

