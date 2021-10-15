Cloudy & Cool This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mostly cloudy skies will continue this afternoon, keeping temperatures much cooler than the past few days with highs only reaching the upper 50s to low 60s for most locales. There will be a chance for a few light rain showers and patchy drizzle too. Skies will remain cloudy tonight along with the chance for scattered showers as low pressure moves through the Great Lakes Region and pushes a warm front toward Maine. Overnight lows will bottom out in the 50s.

The warm front will move into the state during the day Saturday providing us with a cloudy sky and a good chance for scattered showers throughout the day. It looks like the most numerous showers will fall over areas north and west of Bangor. The combination of the clouds and the chance of showers will keep temperatures from moving much with highs expected to top off in the upper 50s to mid-60s Saturday afternoon. Steadier, heavier rain is expected to move through the state Saturday night and early Sunday as the cold front crosses. The rain will push to our east Sunday morning as the front clears the state followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. A few showers cannot be ruled out for the afternoon hours as low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere sits over the region. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Rainfall totals from Saturday morning through Sunday morning will average from .5″ to 1.5″ across the state. It looks like an upper low will remain over the area for the first half of next week keeping us under a good deal of cloudiness and a chance to see a few showers especially across the north each day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Light south/southeast wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s. Light south/southeast wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely during the day, most numerous for areas north and west of Bangor. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Morning showers then partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Variably cloudy and cooler. A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.