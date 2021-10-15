Bangor High principal to return to work after pleading guilty in August car crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Paul Butler will continue as principal of Bangor High School following an independent investigation into an incident which led to his summons in August.

Butler was summonsed by Bangor Police for operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Paul Butler admitted last month to failing to report an accident. In exchange, another misdemeanor charge of driving to endanger was dismissed. Butler was fined $750.

The Penobscot County District Attorney chose not to pursue a drunk driving charge against Butler.

He ran into a concrete barrier at Bass Park in August and then drove off. Police pulled him over and summonsed him for OUI after they say he failed a field sobriety test.

He has been on pad administrative leave since. However, Superintendent James Tager, says Butler will resume his duties as principal effective Monday, October 18.

You can read the full statement below:

Superintendent James Tager met with faculty and staff at Bangor High School this morning to announce that Paul Butler will be returning to work as Principal of BHS on October 18, 2021. Mr. Butler was placed on administrative leave in August following his arrest by the Bangor Police Department. He was issued summonses for charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. The School Department has been informed that the charge of operating under the influence has been dismissed, and that Mr. Butler has pled guilty to a class E misdemeanor of failing to make an oral or written report of a property damage accident, for which a fine of $750 was imposed. Following Mr. Butler’s arrest, the School Department initiated an independent investigation of the incident. The investigation did not support a conclusion that Mr. Butler operated a motor vehicle under the influence. The investigation also concluded that Mr. Butler’s actions were not consistent with someone who was attempting to flee the scene, as his hazard lights were on and he proceeded at a slow rate of speed before he safely pulled his vehicle over in a nearby parking lot. “Because the evidence does not support a conclusion that Mr. Butler operated a motor vehicle under the influence or endangered the safety of others, I have determined that there is no basis for terminating Mr. Butler’s employment. I have discussed the results of the investigation with Mr. Butler, and have implemented measures to address his actions. Mr. Butler has admitted that he exercised poor judgment in connection with the incident, and he has demonstrated a commitment to addressing this going forward.” stated Tager in his meeting with faculty and staff.

