Advertisement

Air Force general is second woman to lead a top US command

FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, back right,...
FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, back right, stands behind Vice President Kamala Harris during an event to mark International Women's Day in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Van Ovost has became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon's 11 so-called combatant commands that spearhead the military's worldwide operations.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost on Friday became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon’s 11 so-called combatant commands, the multi-service organizations that spearhead U.S. military operations around the world.

At a change-of-command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded Van Ovost’s historic rise, calling her a “legend of a leader,” a pilot by training and a pivotal player in the airlift of tens of thousands of evacuees from Kabul in August. She helped orchestrate the airlift as commander of the Air Force Air Mobility Command.

“We need every Jackie Van Ovost we can get,” Austin, a retired Army general, said. “As she likes to say, ‘As young women looking up, it’s hard to be what you can’t see.’ So General Van Ovost knows the importance of breaking barriers.”

Transportation Command is in charge of all aspects of global transportation for the military, including the movement of cargo and personnel by land, sea and air. Its 89th Airlift Wing at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland operates aircraft for government VIP travel, including Air Force One for the president.

Van Ovost, a 1988 graduate of the Air Force Academy and a former vice director of the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, took over Transportation Command for Army Gen. Stephen Lyons, who is retiring. The only other woman to lead a U.S. combatant command is Army Gen. Lori Robinson, now retired, who took charge of U.S. Northern Command in 2016. Army Gen. Laura Richardson is scheduled to take over U.S. Southern Command on Oct. 29, succeeding Navy Adm. Craig Faller.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
808 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
Bread of Life Ministries, Augusta
UPDATE: Officer involved shooting in Augusta under investigation
Police Lights
Four arrested in Fairfield after police find drugs, and what appeared to be homemade explosive device at a house
Eastern Maine Medical Center
NLH: Most vaccinated hospitalized COVID-19 patients have comorbidities
The Hope House will expand as the Ramada closes up.
Bangor Ramada to stop Emergency Shelter usage by end of year

Latest News

President Joe Biden visited a child development center in Hartford to promote his proposal to...
Biden pushing child care provisions in stalled spending bill
KY3
Still time to qualify for child tax credit
A school official is heard telling teachers if they have books on the Holocaust, they must have...
Show opposing views of Holocaust, Texas school official suggests in recording
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
UK counterterror officers lead probe in lawmaker’s slaying