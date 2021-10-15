Advertisement

9-year-old beekeeper from Eddington displays guts, persistence, and curiosity

Elizabeth Downs has found a calling as part of Maine’s beekeeping community.
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A young girl in Eddington has been the buzz of the beekeeping community in the state for the last three years.

”I like the buzz they make. It’s so calming.”

“She showed no fear, just got right in there and really enjoyed it,” said Rachel Downs, Elizabeth’s Mother.

Elizabeth Downs was just six years old when her mother brought her to see a beehive.

”Our friend who helped us get into gardening, his neighbor had a hive, and I figured it would be something she would be interested in,” said Rachel Downs.

”Sure, I’ll check it out,” said Elizabeth.

”She wore an adult suit her first time,” said Rachel. “It was very big for her.”

”Once I got into it, I really liked it.”

Three years later, she’s in charge of caring for five hives out on their lawn.

”We had six, but I had to combine two because one wasn’t doing so well,” said Elizabeth.

”I’m the muscles, she’s the brains, so I help her lift things,” said Rachel. “I’ve learned a lot from her, and when she wants to try something new, we try it.”

Elizabeth has advocated for legislation restricting the use of chemicals that harm bees and even helped create a new board position for the Penobscot County Beekeepers Association.

”She’s now the youth outreach coordinator, so she helps educate youth and get into the schools,” said Rachel.

”When you get one pound of honey, a LOT of bees had to make that one pound,” said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth keeps some of the honey, but most gets sold. She uses the money to improve her beekeeping operation, and she also donates to charity.

”The church needed another roof because it was leaking, so I donated some money for that.”

”Everybody wants to see her succeed, so it’s been amazing.”

According to her mother, Elizabeth wants to become the State Apiarist when she grows up.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
919 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths
Eastern Maine Medical Center
NLH: Most vaccinated hospitalized COVID-19 patients have comorbidities
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
808 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
He now faces multiple charges including escape, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Orland man faces felony charge after stealing Holden police cruiser
Colonial Health Care
Colonial Healthcare in Lincoln to begin closing long-term nursing care services in 60 of 86 beds

Latest News

UMaine System students nearing deadline for vaccination policy compliance
UMaine System students nearing deadline for vaccination policy compliance
Police Lights
Four arrested in Fairfield after police find drugs, and what appeared to be homemade explosive device at a house
Maine launches new state-based health insurance marketplace
Maine launches new state-based health insurance marketplace
NextStep Domestic Violence Project
Next Step Domestic Violence Project gets $600,000 for legal assistance programs