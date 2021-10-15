554 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccinatioon rates for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - For the second day in a row, the Maine CDC is recording five new coronavirus related deaths.

Two are from Penobscot Couny and one each from Franklin, Cumberland and York counties.

There are 554 new cases of COVID-19.

4,758 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

2,867 of those are booster shots.

Case by case breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Penobscot County showing 74 new cases.

58 in Kennebec, 26 in Somerset, 25 in Waldo and 21 in Washington counties.

We should note there are 14 cases where the county origin is unknown.

167 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, at last report.

57 patients are in critical care.

29 are on a ventilator.

