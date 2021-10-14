Advertisement

UCP of Maine expands to Waterville

UCP of Maine held a ribbon cutting for a new location in Waterville.
UCP of Maine held a ribbon cutting for a new location in Waterville.(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -UCP of Maine held a ribbon cutting for a new location in Waterville Thursday morning.

The new space at 32 College Avenue, Suite 304 is an expansion to their original home in Bangor.

The organization offers support for adults and children with disabilities.

They’ve added several new clinicians and have openings for more staff.

They say they’re continuing to offer telehealth services to reach all corners of the state, but having a physical space in Waterville will be helpful.

Bonny Dodson, Assistant Director of Outpatient Services, says the new location will expand their ability to help people. ”We’re always doing needs assessments in terms of underserved communities, and so we had been hearing that there was a shortage of clinical services here in the Waterville area.”

“The services we’re going to offer here are outpatient services for adults and children.” says Andrew Lohman, Marketing and Community Relations Manager. “We’re going to also offer adult case management and children’s case management as well as behavioral health home.”

You can find out about all of the services they offer at https://ucpofmaine.org/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
919 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths
Eastern Maine Medical Center
NLH: Most vaccinated hospitalized COVID-19 patients have comorbidities
He now faces multiple charges including escape, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Orland man faces felony charge after stealing Holden police cruiser
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
808 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

NextStep Domestic Violence Project
Next Step Domestic Violence Project gets $600,000 for legal assistance programs
Bangor High School
Coronavirus cases down statewide in schools
SeDoMoCha Middle School was one of three schools across the state to be awarded a state of the...
SeDoMoCha Middle School unveils ‘Don’t Quit’ Fitness Center
Maine Sec. of State discusses voting equality at Women’s Summit on Economic Justice