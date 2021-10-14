UCP of Maine expands to Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -UCP of Maine held a ribbon cutting for a new location in Waterville Thursday morning.

The new space at 32 College Avenue, Suite 304 is an expansion to their original home in Bangor.

The organization offers support for adults and children with disabilities.

They’ve added several new clinicians and have openings for more staff.

They say they’re continuing to offer telehealth services to reach all corners of the state, but having a physical space in Waterville will be helpful.

Bonny Dodson, Assistant Director of Outpatient Services, says the new location will expand their ability to help people. ”We’re always doing needs assessments in terms of underserved communities, and so we had been hearing that there was a shortage of clinical services here in the Waterville area.”

“The services we’re going to offer here are outpatient services for adults and children.” says Andrew Lohman, Marketing and Community Relations Manager. “We’re going to also offer adult case management and children’s case management as well as behavioral health home.”

You can find out about all of the services they offer at https://ucpofmaine.org/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.