SeDoMoCha Middle School unveils ‘Don’t Quit’ Fitness Center

SeDoMoCha Middle School was one of three schools across the state to be awarded a state of the art fitness center.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Don’t Quit. That’s the message given to students in Dover-Foxcroft Thursday.

SeDoMoCha Middle School was one of three schools across Maine to be awarded a state of the art fitness center.

Students and staff are ecstatic as their new $100,000 fitness center is unveiled.

“Having this as a resource just brings pride back to our community,” said principal, Adam Gudroe.

Fitness icon, Jake Steinfeld, most famously known as ‘Body by Jake,’ is behind it all.

He serves as Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.

This year they partnered with schools in Mississippi, New Hampshire, and North Carolina, and of course, Maine.

“It’s always been on our wish list if we could, if we had all the money in the world, what would we want for our school and community? It was on that list. To be able to have that and give that to our students and staff, and our community is just amazing,” said Gudroe.

There are more than 30 different workout stations packed into the center.

“I’m excited about the elliptical and the tricep/push-down machine,” said 7th grader, Thomas Day.

Students say the center will help them expand their physical education and athletic programs, making them faster and stronger.

“My dad helps coach for the sports here that I play, and we’re definitely excited to be able to use that for our sports,” Day said.

“We think our school just in general is really happy and grateful to have this to use during school and sports and our physical education,” said 6th grader, Kendall Killam.

Steinfeld was unable to meet with the kids in person due to COVID concerns.

However, that didn’t stop him from leaving the kiddos with some parting advice.

And two words they will never forget.

“Don’t Quit!”

Gorham Middle School and Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School also won fitness centers.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

