Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Still Warm Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak cold front will drop southward through the state today bringing us a bit more in the way of some cloudiness. There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers today as well but overall the bulk of the day looks dry. This will be the last of our warm days, albeit a bit cooler than the past two days due to more cloud cover and a light northerly wind. Look for high temperatures to reach the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the night tonight and we may see a few isolated showers after midnight as a warm front approaches. Temperatures will be in the 50s for nighttime lows.

It looks like the warm front will stay to our west on Friday. A light south/southeast breeze ahead of the front will result in a cloudy and cooler day. With the warm front in the vicinity, we may see a few showers throughout the day but not expecting much in the way of precipitation. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Friday afternoon. A cold front will approach the area Saturday giving us a chance for some scattered showers during the day. At this point, it looks like the more numerous showers/steadier rain will hold off until Saturday night so the day itself does not look to be a washout but showers will be possible at any point during the day. Temperatures on Saturday will be near or a little bit above 60. Widespread rainfall is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning as the cold front crosses the state. The rain will push to our east Sunday morning as the front clears the state followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. A few showers cannot be ruled out for the afternoon hours as low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere sits over the region. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. It looks like the upper low will remain over the area for the first half of next week keeping us under a good deal of cloudiness and a chance to see a few showers each day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Patchy fog this morning then partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of a shower. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the day then more numerous showers during the night. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Morning showers then partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Variably cloudy and cooler. A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.