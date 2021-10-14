Orono’s Ruth White enjoying standout season

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Ruth White has parlayed success in track and field into cross country.

She recently took up cross country after starting track at five years old (WABI)

She said the support of the running community has been a big part of enjoying it.

“It just keeps getting more and more fun and competitive, and I like that. I like the community and all the people on our team, in this state, and in this town. It’s just a really good sport,” said White, sophomore.

White’s best time at 1,600 meters is 5:06, she’s clocked 10:45 in the 3,200, and made a personal best 17:28 in the 5k at the Maine Festival of Champions.

As for the future, she says she’s not sure whether she wants to pursue running or skiing in college.

