Advertisement

Orono’s Ruth White enjoying standout season

She recently took up cross country after starting track at five years old
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Ruth White has parlayed success in track and field into cross country.

She recently took up cross country after starting track at five years old
She recently took up cross country after starting track at five years old(WABI)

She said the support of the running community has been a big part of enjoying it.

“It just keeps getting more and more fun and competitive, and I like that. I like the community and all the people on our team, in this state, and in this town. It’s just a really good sport,” said White, sophomore.

White’s best time at 1,600 meters is 5:06, she’s clocked 10:45 in the 3,200, and made a personal best 17:28 in the 5k at the Maine Festival of Champions.

As for the future, she says she’s not sure whether she wants to pursue running or skiing in college.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
The inaugural season at Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

She won the Class C individual title at Natanis
Orono’s Clarice Bell wins state golf championship
She says the Black Bears fit her playing style
Jen Costa enjoying playing with Maine after Dartmouth graduation, transfer
Richard and Sara Reichenbach celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Oct. 14
Husband-and-wife duo behind Maine women’s hockey bench
The staff includes Ritz, Steve Jones, Shelby Coker, and Mark Puleo
Maine equipment team helping players perform their best in their gear