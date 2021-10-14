Orono’s Clarice Bell wins state golf championship

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Clarice Bell is this year’s Class C State Individual Champion.

She won the Class C individual title at Natanis (WABI)

She said treating last weekend’s competition at Natanis like any other match helped her to the title.

“I carried out that mentality throughout my entire round. I had a little bit of a rough start, but quickly got over it and pushed through,” said Bell, senior.

Bell added that it was tempting to check the leaderboard on the back nine, but she was able to avoid it.

