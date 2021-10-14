Advertisement

Officer involved shooting in Augusta under investigation

Police responded to an incident Wednesday night at the Bread of Life ministries in Augusta
Officers from the Augusta Police Department responded to a report around 6pm on Oct. 13th at...
Officers from the Augusta Police Department responded to a report around 6pm on Oct. 13th at 155 Hospital Street involving a male armed with a knife threatening residents.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Officers from the Augusta Police Department responded to a report around 6p.m. Wednesday night at the Bread of Life Ministries on 155 Hospital Street involving a male armed with a knife threatening residents.

According to the Augusta Police Department, upon contact with the male suspect, an incident occurred involving deadly force between the suspect, Sgt. Christopher Blodgett and Officer Sabastian Guptill.

Augusta Police confirmed the male suspect is deceased and his identity has not yet been released.

Sgt. Blodgett and Officer Guptill were not injured in the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation following the protocol with an officer involved shooting to determine if deadly force was used in self defense.

Sgt. Blodgett and Officer Guptill have been placed on paid administrative leave.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
919 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths
Eastern Maine Medical Center
NLH: Most vaccinated hospitalized COVID-19 patients have comorbidities
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots
Red and blue lights
Man dies after being stabbed in Fryeburg
Central Maine Medical Center suspends pediatric, heart attack, trauma admissions
Central Maine Medical Center suspends pediatric, heart attack, trauma admissions

Latest News

The group set up at Pierce Memorial Park in Bangor.
Maine People’s Resource Center reaching out to unvaccinated Mainers
The Hope House will expand as the Ramada closes up.
Bangor Ramada to stop Emergency Shelter usage by end of year
CMP
Maine Supreme Court backs utility disconnection notices
Northern Light Acadia Hospital
Northern Light Acadia Hospital awarded youth suicide prevention and mental health grant