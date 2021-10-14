Officer involved shooting in Augusta under investigation

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Officers from the Augusta Police Department responded to a report around 6p.m. Wednesday night at the Bread of Life Ministries on 155 Hospital Street involving a male armed with a knife threatening residents.

According to the Augusta Police Department, upon contact with the male suspect, an incident occurred involving deadly force between the suspect, Sgt. Christopher Blodgett and Officer Sabastian Guptill.

Augusta Police confirmed the male suspect is deceased and his identity has not yet been released.

Sgt. Blodgett and Officer Guptill were not injured in the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation following the protocol with an officer involved shooting to determine if deadly force was used in self defense.

Sgt. Blodgett and Officer Guptill have been placed on paid administrative leave.

More information will be released as the investigation continues.

