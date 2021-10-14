Next Step Domestic Violence Project gets $600,000 for legal assistance programs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Next Step Domestic Violence project is there to help.

They assist anyone in Washington and Hancock Counties whose lives are affected by domestic abuse.

They recently received a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice and their office of violence against women.

Executive Director Dorathy Martel says they will use the funds for their legal assistance program for victims seeking help with legal matters related to their abuse.

”This is a program that almost a third of the people who use our services every year use this particular service, so when you think about the alleviation of harm to people, it is personally a relief, and we’re very filled with gratitude that we have this funding,” Martel said.

Martel says the best way to help is to lead by example with your own healthy relationships and be there for friends and family who might need your support.

During October, they are handing out yard signs to raise awareness for domestic abuse.

For more information, you can visit their website, nextstepdvproject.org.

