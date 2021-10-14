Monmouth man who was in prison for murdering his mother has died in prison

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - A Monmouth man who was serving time for murdering his mother more than a decade ago has died.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 55-Year-Old Kenneth McDonald passed away this morning at the State Prison in Warren.

McDonald was sentenced to 30-years for killing his 80-year old mother in 2009 at the home they shared in Monmouth.

Police say Janice McDonald died of multiple sharp force trauma.

Authorities say Kenneth McDonald’s passing is not related to COVID-19.

