Maine Supreme Court backs utility disconnection notices

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Supreme Court has backed Central Maine Power’s decision to send disconnection warnings to customers last winter after the state’s moratorium to prohibit sending shutoff warnings was lifted in November 2020.

On Tuesday, the justices upheld the Maine Public Utilities Commission’s request to dismiss the complaint to reinstate the moratorium.

The Portland Press Herald reports that a group of customers filed a complaint against the utility provider alleging that it acted unreasonably when it sent disconnection notices.

CMP said that the disconnection notices aligned with state regulations.

A spokesperson said the company did not disconnect any customers.

