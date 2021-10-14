Advertisement

Maine Supreme Court backs utility disconnection notices

CMP
CMP
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Supreme Court has backed Central Maine Power’s decision to send disconnection warnings to customers last winter after the state’s moratorium to prohibit sending shutoff warnings was lifted in November 2020.

On Tuesday, the justices upheld the Maine Public Utilities Commission’s request to dismiss the complaint to reinstate the moratorium.

The Portland Press Herald reports that a group of customers filed a complaint against the utility provider alleging that it acted unreasonably when it sent disconnection notices.

CMP said that the disconnection notices aligned with state regulations.

A spokesperson said the company did not disconnect any customers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
The inaugural season at Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

The group set up at Pierce Memorial Park in Bangor.
Maine People’s Resource Center reaching out to unvaccinated Mainers
The Hope House will expand as the Ramada closes up.
Bangor Ramada to stop Emergency Shelter usage by end of year
Northern Light Acadia Hospital
Northern Light Acadia Hospital awarded youth suicide prevention and mental health grant
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Bill paves the way for creation of ‘Maine Retirement Savings Program’