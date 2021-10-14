Advertisement

Maine Sec. of State discusses voting equality at Women’s Summit on Economic Justice

They discussed ways to build new systems for civic engagement by focusing on the intersection of race, gender, and economic justice.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The biennial Maine Women’s Summit on Economic Justice kicked off virtually today for their 5th year.

Women and advocates from across the state were joined by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Commissioner of Labor Laura Fortman.

They discussed ways to build new systems for civic engagement by focusing on the intersection of race, gender, and economic justice.

Bellows spoke to being the first female Secretary of State in Maine and the importance of creating equal opportunities for voter participation.

”When everyone can participate, when we have equal access, that is how we win on issues that really advance economic opportunity for all. As we think about voting rights, the idea that everyone votes on a single day, on election day between the hours of eight and eight is really rooted in this idea of privilege,” Bellows said.

The summit will continue with virtual workshops and community conversations over the next few days.

It wraps up Tuesday with a coffee chat and keynote speaker LaTosha Brown, who is the co-founder of Black Voters Matter Fund.

