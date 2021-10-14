Advertisement

Maine People’s Resource Center reaching out to unvaccinated Mainers

The group set up at Pierce Memorial Park in Bangor.
The group set up at Pierce Memorial Park in Bangor.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine People’s Resource Center put boots on the ground today to reach out to unvaccinated Mainers.

A team set up today at Pierce Memorial Park in Bangor, offering information on COVID vaccines, a chance to sign up for their shot, and even give out raffles from local businesses.

They have also set up canvassing teams that will reach out through door-knocking, phone, email and events like today’s program launch.

Officials say it’s a chance to come together as a community and get back to normal.

“Really, the goal is to educate those folks around COVID and around the vaccine so folks that haven’t gotten a vaccine yet feel comfortable with the idea,” said Abbie St. Valle, project manager for COVID outreach at Maine People’s Resource Center. “And being able to help them through that process, as well as signing them up for their vaccines, and helping them get rides to their vaccine site, if they need it.”

They say Androscoggin and Penobscot counties have two of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, and they’ll focus most of their efforts there.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
The inaugural season at Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

The Hope House will expand as the Ramada closes up.
Bangor Ramada to stop Emergency Shelter usage by end of year
CMP
Maine Supreme Court backs utility disconnection notices
Northern Light Acadia Hospital
Northern Light Acadia Hospital awarded youth suicide prevention and mental health grant
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Bill paves the way for creation of ‘Maine Retirement Savings Program’