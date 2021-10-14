Maine People’s Resource Center reaching out to unvaccinated Mainers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine People’s Resource Center put boots on the ground today to reach out to unvaccinated Mainers.

A team set up today at Pierce Memorial Park in Bangor, offering information on COVID vaccines, a chance to sign up for their shot, and even give out raffles from local businesses.

They have also set up canvassing teams that will reach out through door-knocking, phone, email and events like today’s program launch.

Officials say it’s a chance to come together as a community and get back to normal.

“Really, the goal is to educate those folks around COVID and around the vaccine so folks that haven’t gotten a vaccine yet feel comfortable with the idea,” said Abbie St. Valle, project manager for COVID outreach at Maine People’s Resource Center. “And being able to help them through that process, as well as signing them up for their vaccines, and helping them get rides to their vaccine site, if they need it.”

They say Androscoggin and Penobscot counties have two of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, and they’ll focus most of their efforts there.

