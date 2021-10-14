Maine men’s hockey preparing for home schedule

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear men’s hockey saw improvement despite an 0-2 start against Nebraska-Omaha.

Black Bears sit at 0-2 after trip to Omaha (WABI)

Now it’s time to turn the page to its home-opening weekend against Sacred Heart.

Jack Quinlivan said the team is buying in after seeing progress over the course of the preseason and the Maverick series.

“Nobody likes to lose on this team. We just have to look at the day-to-day process. We’ve been getting better week by week. Quinnipiac to Omaha was a huge jump, and now we’re looking to make that huge jump in these next two weeks,” said Quinlivan, captain.

Puck drop between the Black Bears and Sacred Heart is at 7:30 p.m. next Friday and 5 p.m. next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.