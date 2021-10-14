Advertisement

Maine men’s hockey preparing for home schedule

Black Bears sit at 0-2 after trip to Omaha
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bear men’s hockey saw improvement despite an 0-2 start against Nebraska-Omaha.

Black Bears sit at 0-2 after trip to Omaha
Black Bears sit at 0-2 after trip to Omaha(WABI)

Now it’s time to turn the page to its home-opening weekend against Sacred Heart.

Jack Quinlivan said the team is buying in after seeing progress over the course of the preseason and the Maverick series.

“Nobody likes to lose on this team. We just have to look at the day-to-day process. We’ve been getting better week by week. Quinnipiac to Omaha was a huge jump, and now we’re looking to make that huge jump in these next two weeks,” said Quinlivan, captain.

Puck drop between the Black Bears and Sacred Heart is at 7:30 p.m. next Friday and 5 p.m. next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
The inaugural season at Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

She recently took up cross country after starting track at five years old
Orono’s Ruth White enjoying standout season
She won the Class C individual title at Natanis
Orono’s Clarice Bell wins state golf championship
She says the Black Bears fit her playing style
Jen Costa enjoying playing with Maine after Dartmouth graduation, transfer
Richard and Sara Reichenbach celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Oct. 14
Husband-and-wife duo behind Maine women’s hockey bench
The staff includes Ritz, Steve Jones, Shelby Coker, and Mark Puleo
Maine equipment team helping players perform their best in their gear