Maine launches new state-based health insurance marketplace

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine has launched its own private health insurance marketplace with plans subsidized by the Affordable Care Act.

Gov. Janet Mills announced the state’s new marketplace Thursday morning and was joined by health care officials from her administration and the Biden administration. Until now, Maine had relied on the federal marketplace.

“Our state-based marketplace puts Maine in the driver’s seat when it comes to health care. It will give Maine greater flexibility to customize the marketplace to better fit the needs of Maine people and improve access to high quality, affordable coverage,” Mills said.

Seventy-one plans are available to review beginning Friday at CoverME.gov. Eighty percent of current marketplace enrollees qualify for subsidies, and 70% see monthly premiums of $50 or less.

“It allows Maine people to more easily to browse and compare based on monthly premiums,” Mills said.

Nearly 60,000 Maine residents enrolled in marketplace plans last year.

“To assist consumers to find and understand their health care coverage, particularly in underserved and underinsured communities,” said Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.

Anyone in Maine who buys health insurance for themselves is eligible to use the new state-based marketplace.

“If you are an individual who lacks access to affordable coverage, you may also qualify for the lower premiums, lower cost-sharing,” Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said.

Open enrollment for the plans posted on CoverME.gov begin Nov. 1, and Mainers have until Jan. 15 to sign up.

