Advertisement

Maine launches new state-based health insurance marketplace

Maine launches new state-based health insurance marketplace
Maine launches new state-based health insurance marketplace(WMTW)
By Phil Hirschkorn
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine has launched its own private health insurance marketplace with plans subsidized by the Affordable Care Act.

Gov. Janet Mills announced the state’s new marketplace Thursday morning and was joined by health care officials from her administration and the Biden administration. Until now, Maine had relied on the federal marketplace.

“Our state-based marketplace puts Maine in the driver’s seat when it comes to health care. It will give Maine greater flexibility to customize the marketplace to better fit the needs of Maine people and improve access to high quality, affordable coverage,” Mills said.

Seventy-one plans are available to review beginning Friday at CoverME.gov. Eighty percent of current marketplace enrollees qualify for subsidies, and 70% see monthly premiums of $50 or less.

“It allows Maine people to more easily to browse and compare based on monthly premiums,” Mills said.

Nearly 60,000 Maine residents enrolled in marketplace plans last year.

“To assist consumers to find and understand their health care coverage, particularly in underserved and underinsured communities,” said Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.

Anyone in Maine who buys health insurance for themselves is eligible to use the new state-based marketplace.

“If you are an individual who lacks access to affordable coverage, you may also qualify for the lower premiums, lower cost-sharing,” Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said.

Open enrollment for the plans posted on CoverME.gov begin Nov. 1, and Mainers have until Jan. 15 to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
919 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths
Eastern Maine Medical Center
NLH: Most vaccinated hospitalized COVID-19 patients have comorbidities
He now faces multiple charges including escape, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Orland man faces felony charge after stealing Holden police cruiser
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
808 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

Police Lights
Four arrested in Fairfield after police find drugs, and what appeared to be homemade explosive device at a house
NextStep Domestic Violence Project
Next Step Domestic Violence Project gets $600,000 for legal assistance programs
Bangor High School
Coronavirus cases down statewide in schools
Maine Sec. of State discusses voting equality at Women’s Summit on Economic Justice