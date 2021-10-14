Advertisement

Maine equipment team helping players perform their best in their gear

The staff includes Ritz, Steve Jones, Shelby Coker, and Mark Puleo
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Kevin Ritz and his equipment team are working away to make sure Maine student-athletes perform at the best in their gear.

The staff includes Ritz, Steve Jones, Shelby Coker, and Mark Puleo
The staff includes Ritz, Steve Jones, Shelby Coker, and Mark Puleo(WABI)

Ritz said it can get crazy when equipment matters come up during games.

“No one wants to see me running around here scrambling just to keep the guys on the ice. Someone breaks something, and the fans don’t notice what we’re doing between periods to get them back on the ice,” said Ritz, Maine head equipment manager.

The staff includes Ritz, Steve Jones, Shelby Coker, and Mark Puleo.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
The inaugural season at Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

She recently took up cross country after starting track at five years old
Orono’s Ruth White enjoying standout season
She won the Class C individual title at Natanis
Orono’s Clarice Bell wins state golf championship
She says the Black Bears fit her playing style
Jen Costa enjoying playing with Maine after Dartmouth graduation, transfer
Richard and Sara Reichenbach celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Oct. 14
Husband-and-wife duo behind Maine women’s hockey bench