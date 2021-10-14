Maine equipment team helping players perform their best in their gear

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Kevin Ritz and his equipment team are working away to make sure Maine student-athletes perform at the best in their gear.

The staff includes Ritz, Steve Jones, Shelby Coker, and Mark Puleo (WABI)

Ritz said it can get crazy when equipment matters come up during games.

“No one wants to see me running around here scrambling just to keep the guys on the ice. Someone breaks something, and the fans don’t notice what we’re doing between periods to get them back on the ice,” said Ritz, Maine head equipment manager.

