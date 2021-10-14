Advertisement

Maine cowboys trek more than 200 miles of wilderness

A group of some real Maine cowboys trekked across hundreds of miles of Maine wilderness.
A group of some real Maine cowboys trekked across hundreds of miles of Maine wilderness.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - A group of some real Maine cowboys trekked across hundreds of miles of Maine wilderness.

They call themselves the North Woods Cowboys.

Ron Miles and two of his friends have been wanting to take on a trip like this for years.

Starting in Eagle Lake in Aroostook County, they made it all the way to Lagrange in just 12 days, a total of 225 miles.

From crossing rivers and roadways, these cowboys took home a couple of unique memories and stories from their trip.

”When I was getting ready to get back on him, I checked his girth and he kicked me, knocked me down to the ground. They thought I broke my legs. It sounded like a gun shot, and he told me a giant moose came out of the woods while we were doing that. The gentleman that was with us was pretty sure the moose came out because he heard the big ruckus and thought it was two other moose fighting,” said Miles.

Luckily, Ron was okay and avoided serious injury and was able to finish the trip.

