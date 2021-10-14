Advertisement

Jen Costa enjoying playing with Maine after Dartmouth graduation, transfer

She says the Black Bears fit her playing style
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bears forward Jen Costa landed on Orono after entering the transfer portal following her Dartmouth graduation.

She says the Black Bears fit her playing style
She says the Black Bears fit her playing style(WABI)

Costa said the UMaine identity is something that she wanted to be a part of.

“The only thing I knew about Maine was from when I played against them at Dartmouth. I knew that they were a very gritty, hard working team. I hated to play them. I thought that my style of play, which is literally being gritty in the corners and battling out in front of the net would make me a good fit,” said Costa.

Costa credited the Black Bears for reaching out to her early on in her time in the transfer portal.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
The inaugural season at Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

She won the Class C individual title at Natanis
Orono’s Clarice Bell wins state golf championship
Richard and Sara Reichenbach celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Oct. 14
Husband-and-wife duo behind Maine women’s hockey bench
The staff includes Ritz, Steve Jones, Shelby Coker, and Mark Puleo
Maine equipment team helping players perform their best in their gear
Black Bears sit at 0-2 after trip to Omaha
Maine men’s hockey preparing for home schedule