Jen Costa enjoying playing with Maine after Dartmouth graduation, transfer

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bears forward Jen Costa landed on Orono after entering the transfer portal following her Dartmouth graduation.

Costa said the UMaine identity is something that she wanted to be a part of.

“The only thing I knew about Maine was from when I played against them at Dartmouth. I knew that they were a very gritty, hard working team. I hated to play them. I thought that my style of play, which is literally being gritty in the corners and battling out in front of the net would make me a good fit,” said Costa.

Costa credited the Black Bears for reaching out to her early on in her time in the transfer portal.

