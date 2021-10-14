Jen Costa enjoying playing with Maine after Dartmouth graduation, transfer
She says the Black Bears fit her playing style
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Black Bears forward Jen Costa landed on Orono after entering the transfer portal following her Dartmouth graduation.
Costa said the UMaine identity is something that she wanted to be a part of.
“The only thing I knew about Maine was from when I played against them at Dartmouth. I knew that they were a very gritty, hard working team. I hated to play them. I thought that my style of play, which is literally being gritty in the corners and battling out in front of the net would make me a good fit,” said Costa.
Costa credited the Black Bears for reaching out to her early on in her time in the transfer portal.
