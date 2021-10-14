Advertisement

Husson brings home conference hardware

Women’s tennis and men’s golf celebrate conference championships
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson women’s tennis team won the North Atlantic Conference Championship for the fourth year in a row over the weekend.

Women's tennis and men's golf celebrate conference championships(WABI)

Now the Eagles await their chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament in the spring.

“We’re just really supportive and encouraging of each other. I think that goes a long way,” said Emily Doten, sophomore.

“We’re all like a family, so it’s pretty easy. Everybody knows they have their own responsibility,” said Nicci Munroe, senior.

“We want to go to NCAA’s in the spring and keep improving, encouraging other to be better tennis players, and just have fun,” said Molly Chicoine, sophomore.

Eagles Men’s Golf took home its 15th NAC Championship since 2003 on Sunday.

Will Kavanaugh and Max Woodman co-medaled, along with four Husson players in the top five.

“Max is an unreal golfer. I love chasing my friends, trying to become better, and watching people play,” said Kavanaugh, sophomore.

“For me and Will to co-medal together, it’s great. We’re teammates, we love each other, so it’s awesome,” said Woodman, junior.

The victory earns the Eagles a spot in the Division III Men’s Golf Championship in May.

