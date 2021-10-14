Husband-and-wife duo behind Maine women’s hockey bench

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Richard and Sara Reichenbach are a husband-and-wife duo behind the bench for the Maine women’s hockey team.

They said Orono is a great place for their family, and coaching can translate to important areas of their marriage.

“Since we came here, we’re very fortunate. We love the area. Our kids love their school. They love the surroundings. They have their friends here. We’ve been fortunate to be very content and happy in Maine,” said Richard, head coach.

“As you grow as a leader, you grow as a communicator. I think that’s something that any marriage needs is a very healthy communication system,” said Sara, assistant coach.

Richard and Sara celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Oct. 14. They have three children, Mia, Ty, and Noah.

