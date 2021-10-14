Advertisement

Husband-and-wife duo behind Maine women’s hockey bench

Richard and Sara Reichenbach celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Oct. 14
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Richard and Sara Reichenbach are a husband-and-wife duo behind the bench for the Maine women’s hockey team.

Richard and Sara Reichenbach celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Oct. 14
Richard and Sara Reichenbach celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Oct. 14(WABI)

They said Orono is a great place for their family, and coaching can translate to important areas of their marriage.

“Since we came here, we’re very fortunate. We love the area. Our kids love their school. They love the surroundings. They have their friends here. We’ve been fortunate to be very content and happy in Maine,” said Richard, head coach.

“As you grow as a leader, you grow as a communicator. I think that’s something that any marriage needs is a very healthy communication system,” said Sara, assistant coach.

Richard and Sara celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Oct. 14. They have three children, Mia, Ty, and Noah.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red and blue lights
Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Aerial view of Harvey Farm Equipment in Dover-Foxcroft
Field of tractors is a dream for Dover-Foxcroft man
The inaugural season at Maine Savings Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.
Maine Savings to rename Waterfront Pavilion following multi-year deal
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

She recently took up cross country after starting track at five years old
Orono’s Ruth White enjoying standout season
She won the Class C individual title at Natanis
Orono’s Clarice Bell wins state golf championship
She says the Black Bears fit her playing style
Jen Costa enjoying playing with Maine after Dartmouth graduation, transfer
The staff includes Ritz, Steve Jones, Shelby Coker, and Mark Puleo
Maine equipment team helping players perform their best in their gear