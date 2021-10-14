Advertisement

Head of Maine CDC awaiting further data on impact of vaccinating children against COVID-19

Dr. Shah says he anticipates a key component of the discussion within the FDA and U.S. CDC will be the extent to which vaccinating children will help keep others safe.
(Source: CNN)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has increased nearly 50% in the last two weeks.

That has the head of the Maine CDC along with other federal healthcare officials thinking about the next group eligible for the vaccine - kids ages 5 to 11.

Dr. Nirav Shah says right now, it’s too early to tell whether the impact of vaccinating children will be enough to halt the spread of the virus.

However, he says vaccinating another 80,000 people in the state could at least help bend the curve.

“In many respects, this is one of the key questions in respect to pediatric vaccinations. The early data that have been submitted by Pfizer suggests that the vaccine will raise or boost or increase the antibody rates in children age five to 11, and we thus extrapolate from that that they will be protected themselves on an individual level from getting COVID-19 and being hospitalized.”

Shah says he anticipates a key component of the discussion within the FDA and U.S. CDC will be the extent to which vaccinating children will help keep others safe.

Shah says to predict what will happen on a population level, you have to get into the guts of mathematical models that the FDA and CDC are looking into.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
919 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths
Eastern Maine Medical Center
NLH: Most vaccinated hospitalized COVID-19 patients have comorbidities
He now faces multiple charges including escape, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Orland man faces felony charge after stealing Holden police cruiser
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
808 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
An Indiana family is accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots...
Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Latest News

Bangor High School
Coronavirus cases down statewide in schools
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
808 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths
If both boosters get yes votes, the FDA will still need to formally approve the emergency use...
FDA considers Moderna, J&J boosters for COVID-19 vaccine
Eastern Maine Medical Center
NLH: Most vaccinated hospitalized COVID-19 patients have comorbidities