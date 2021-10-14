Advertisement

Four arrested in Fairfield after police find drugs, and what appeared to be homemade explosive device at a house

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A man from Fairfield is under arrest after police say they found drugs and what appeared to be an homemade explosive device at a house.

Three other people are facing drug charges, too.

Police went to a house on Winter Street Sunday to find 40-year-old Derek Poirier for an active arrest warrant.

While searching it, we’re told they found heroin, meth and the possible explosive device.

The State Police Bomb Unit was then called in.

The device was turned over to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Police returned to the house next day.

They found 32-year-old Cassandra Smith of Unity, 43-year-old Charles Carigan of Fairfield and 44-year-old William Moody of Waterville.

We’re told all three of them had meth, too, and they were also arrested.

