David Flanagan, longtime Central Maine Power executive, dies
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - David Flanagan has died at age 74 after a varied career that included two stints at the helm of Maine’s largest electricity provider.
A family spokesperson says Flanagan died Thursday after battling cancer.
Flanagan was leading Central Maine Power during the disastrous 1998 ice storm and later returned to lead the utility out of a series of missteps.
The utility and Flanagan enjoyed high favorability ratings.
Flanagan also ran for governor, served as president of the University of Southern Maine and earned a reputation as a turnaround specialist.
