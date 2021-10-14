Advertisement

David Flanagan, longtime Central Maine Power executive, dies

David Flanagan, long-time CMP Executive, has passed away at the age of 74.(CMP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - David Flanagan has died at age 74 after a varied career that included two stints at the helm of Maine’s largest electricity provider.

A family spokesperson says Flanagan died Thursday after battling cancer.

Flanagan was leading Central Maine Power during the disastrous 1998 ice storm and later returned to lead the utility out of a series of missteps.

The utility and Flanagan enjoyed high favorability ratings.

Flanagan also ran for governor, served as president of the University of Southern Maine and earned a reputation as a turnaround specialist.

