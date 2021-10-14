Coronavirus cases down statewide in schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In the past 30 days, 111 Maine schools have experienced a coronavirus outbreak, that according to the latest information from the Maine Department of Education.

Over that same time period, schools statewide have reported almost 2,700 cases.

These numbers are slightly down from last week’s update, which saw more than 2,900 cases and 113 outbreaks.

According to the DOE, the largest outbreak is at Sanford High School, involving 45 cases over the last 30 days.

Lawrence High School in Fairfield has 42 cases.

The Brewer Community School is reporting 38 cases.

Across Penobscot County, Bangor High School and Dexter Regional High School reported 19 cases each, Hermon Middle School had 17, and Hampden Academy had 10.

