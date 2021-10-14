Clouds Moving In. Cooler Days Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A disturbance moving through the region this evening will bring more clouds and the chance of an isolated shower or two. Most areas will stay dry. Very similar to the past several nights, areas of fog will be likely. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s with a NNE wind around 5-10 mph.

A warm front will stay mainly to our west on Friday. This front will help to feed in a lot of cloud cover to the region along with a few scattered showers for western areas. Highs will be cooler with most areas expected to max out in the low to mid 60s.

The big changes come by this weekend as a warm front & cold front move through. The warm front will move through Friday evening into Saturday morning. This front will bring the chance of a few showers into Saturday morning along with increasing our southerly winds as they could gust upwards of 25 mph. Showers will come to an end by mid-morning and the rest of the day should be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will max out in the 50s & 60s. The cold front arrives by the evening hours and will bring increasing chances of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. There could be some spots that see over an inch of rain. As the cold front clears, the breeze sticks around and colder air is drawn in on the backside of the low. This will drop our highs into the 50s for the first part of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies, areas of fog. Lows in the 40s & 50s with a NE wind around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few isolated showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the SSE around 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: A few morning showers followed by overcast skies. Highs will be in the 50s & 60s. Another round of rain arrives Saturday evening. Will be breezy with southerly winds gusting up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Periods of rain in the morning then drying up. Mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. A cooler day with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A cooler day with highs in the 50s.

